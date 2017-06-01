More warmth and humidity Friday

We could feel the difference out there today as both temperatures and humidity levels were on the rise.

That trend is going to continue into Friday when highs could top out near 90 degrees and the dew points will get into the 60s.

While we still have a couple chances of a thunderstorm here and there, those chances have become pretty small.

Tonight will give us one of those slight chances of an isolated thunderstorm and then we'll see another small chance from late Friday night into Saturday.

Otherwise, the rest of the forecast into early next week stays pretty dry.

It's still looking warm for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s both days.

Then a little cooling will come our way as we'll see some low 80s and less humidity for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday gives us a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs near 80.