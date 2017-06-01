More warmth and humidity Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More warmth and humidity Friday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We could feel the difference out there today as both temperatures and humidity levels were on the rise.  

That trend is going to continue into Friday when highs could top out near 90 degrees and the dew points will get into the 60s.  

While we still have a couple chances of a thunderstorm here and there, those chances have become pretty small.  

Tonight will give us one of those slight chances of an isolated thunderstorm and then we'll see another small chance from late Friday night into Saturday.  

Otherwise, the rest of the forecast into early next week stays pretty dry.  

It's still looking warm for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s both days.  

Then a little cooling will come our way as we'll see some low 80s and less humidity for Monday and Tuesday.  

Wednesday gives us a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs near 80.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.