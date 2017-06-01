Tropical Storm Beatriz forms off Mexico coast

Tropical Depression Beatriz reached tropical storm strength just south of Mexico Thursday.

The storm is expected make landfall later in the day.

Forecasters say it will not reach hurricane force...but sustained winds near 45 miles per hour are likely.

It could also produce eight to twelve inches of rain with 20 inches possible in isolated locations.

Officials say the storm will dissipate Friday over the mountains of southeastern Mexico.

Thursday is the first day of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean.

The season for the pacific -- where this storm is located -- started in may.