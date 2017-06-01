Sioux City's new splash pad brings many kids to the new location

Another splash pad here in Sioux City has already been in great use so far this summer.

On Thursday there was a special dedication to the newest addition to Leeds Park.

City members recognized the new splash pad and had a ribbon cutting for the celebration.

This is the city's second splash pad.

The pad is a zero-depth, 3,100 square feet and has many different features for kids and families to enjoy.

One Sioux City council member mentions that it was a lot of decision making with getting this splash pad.

"I believe we made the right decision and I believe just looking at this that look at the people, said Sioux City council member, Rhonda Capron. Look at the kids. There's so many kids here that I'm sure they wouldn't be at the pool at this time. I think the Leed's kids and kids beyond Leeds are going to enjoy our new splash pad."

The splash pad is open all week from 10am-8pm.