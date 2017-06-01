Reminder for boaters enjoying the Iowa Great Lakes this summer

As the weather continues to improve, more boaters will be hitting the lakes for some much needed R and R.

But before people take their boats out, there are a few things they'll have to take care of.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are reminding recreational boaters on the Iowa Great Lakes of a state law regarding aquatic invasive. species.

Jeff Morrison, a DNR Conservation Officer, says the law requires several things be done whenever a boat is taken out of the water.

"You've got to make sure that there is no vegetation hanging from the trailer, as well as pulling the bilge plug and making sure it is drained and dried. So it might take a couple of extra minutes in the parking lot making sure that any water that's in the boat has drained out and you want to do that at the lake you're at."

Morrison adds you should do that in the parking area at the lake you're at so you're not tying up the boat ramp.

Morrison says it's unlikely that will happen this summer due to state budget cuts. However he says the number of patrol officers on the Iowa Great Lakes will remain the same this summer as it has in the past.