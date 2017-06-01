Suspect charged as accessory in a northeast Nebraska murder and arson case appears in court

One of the men charged in the death of a northeast Nebraska man and setting fire to his home was in court Thursday.

48-year old Jody Olson of Madison, Nebraska was in Cuming County District Court for his arraignment.

He is charged with Accessory to a Felony.

His son, 27-year old Derek Olson is charged with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony and Cruelty to an Animal.

The fire took place last month at Ernest Warnocks home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska.

Warnock and his dog were inside as the the fire burned.

The investigation shows that Warnock was stabbed as well as the house being set on fire.

Derek Olson's arraignment is set for July 6 in Cuming County District Court.

