UPDATE: Suspect faces three new charges in northeast Nebraska murder, arson case

One of the men charged in the death of a northeast Nebraska man, and setting fire to his home, faces three new charges.

In Cuming County District Court, Thursday, prosecutors charged 48-year old Jody Olson with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, and First Degree Arson. That's in addition to a charge of Accessory to a Felony.

His son, 27-year old Derek Olson faces identical charges and one more charge of Cruelty to an Animal.

The fire took place last month at Ernest Warnock's home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska. Warnock and his dog were inside as the the fire burned. The investigation shows that Warnock was stabbed as well as the house being set on fire.

Derek Olson's arraignment is set for July 6 in Cuming County District Court.