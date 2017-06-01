Cherokee Rodeo rides into Siouxland

The 51st annual Cherokee Rodeo kicked off Thursday night.

The rodeo is very important for the community.

Much of Thursday was spent making last minute preparations for this weekend's events at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds.

Different contestants will perform each night ensuring a unique experience.

Also different this year is the addition of a jumbo tron for replays.

A large crowd is expected for the big event.

"We run between 4500 and 5000 people so it's amazing for the town of Cherokee to double its population just over the course of a weekend." said Val Cedar, Cherokee Rodeo Committee co-chair.

Vendors are available as well as a beer garden.

It is a family friendly environment with plenty of kids activities available as well.

Over 300 contestants are slated to perform for the large crowds.

They are part of the national Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The athletes participate in events ranging from bull riding to steer wrestling.

It's a very dangerous occupation with a high risk of injury.

"I've got my arm in the coil one time. Thought I broke my arm one time. Had a calf headbutt me in the shin one time, got 22 stitches from that one." said Riley Pruitt, Rodeo Contestant.

It's not just dangerous for the contestants.

Bull riders are also in close quarters with the animals.

But they say their job is worth the danger.

"I just love it. It's an adrenaline rush. It's a privilege to go out there and protect cowboys. That's why we do what we do. We protect these guys. They travel from rodeo to rodeo, weekend to weekend, and if I can go out there and take a hit for them so that they can stay healthy then I've done my job." said Luke Moore, bull rider.

They say it's incredibly important to stay fit.

This can be difficult with the constant travel.

They travel from California to Texas and north to North Dakota to take part in rodeo events.

For more information on the rodeo: https://cherokeerodeo.com/