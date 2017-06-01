Norfolk student-teacher will be sentenced for bribing student to - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk student-teacher will be sentenced for bribing student to send "inappropriate" pictures

Posted:
MADISON, NE (NCN) -

A Norfolk high school student-teacher faces criminal charges after allege inappropriate behavior with a student.

Twenty-three-year old Sean Neal was in Madison County Court Thursday morning after authorities say he bribed a student to send inappropriate pictures in exchange for a better grade.

According to court documents, Neal told the student he would bump up the student’s grade by a point for “sexy stories”. After messages were exchanged, court documents say Neal then told the student, “pictures will get your more”.

After pictures were exchanged, Neal told the student to go check their grade, which had been bumped up from a 79 to a 95, according to court documents.

Neal pled no contest to his charge, however Judge Mike Long found Neal to be guilty.

Neal will be back in court for sentencing on August 3 at 10:45 a.m.

