Des Moines teen sentenced for beating death of grandmother

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

A Des Moines teen has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for beating his grandmother to death in the home they shared.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports (http://bit.ly/2qGfuzo) that 19-year-old Noah LaPrei was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 50 years with no minimum.

LaPrei entered an Alford plea in April to second-degree murder in the death of 79-year-old Rachel Pray. Police say they found the woman dead in her home after she reportedly called her son around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2015, to say LaPrei had attacked her.

Pray had been LaPrei's legal guardian after his mother was hit and killed by a car in 2011.

 

