State Fire Marshal: Dozens of applications filed for licenses to sell fireworks in Iowa

Available for just one day, nearly 90 applications for licenses to sell consumer fireworks in Iowa, have been started. And, 46 more applications have been finished and filed.

The State Fire Marshal opened its online licensing portal for fireworks on Wednesday.

More applications are expected because more than 600 individuals and companies have established accounts that will allow them to apply for licenses.

A new state law allows sales of fireworks between June 1st and July 8th each year, and from December 10th to January 3rd.

The new law allows for the sale of consumer fireworks by persons or companies licensed by the State Fire Marshal. Any restrictions on the use of fireworks are determined by city and county officials.

