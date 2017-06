Another credit car skimmer has found its way into Siouxland, this time in Jefferson, South Dakota.

The skimmer was found last night at the Conoco gas station,just off of Interstate 29.

It was found on one of the pumps at the station.

Authorities say anyone who used that gas station,to watch their bank and credit card statements.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to report it to law enforcement and your credit card company.