Eastern Iowa students receive misspelled diplomas

The newest alumni from Waterloo West High School will not be keeping the diploma's they received on Tuesday night.

In a message sent by Andy Miehe, West High School Principal, he acknowledges a printing mistake added the letter "k" to the end of Waterloo in the date line of the diplomas. He says the mistake was not caught by the vendor or staff at West High School that looked at the diplomas.

Miehe says they have been in contact with Herff Jones, the vendor who printed the diplomas, and they are working to fix the mistake.

In his statement, Miehe says, "I want to apologize to each of our graduates and their families for the mistake and I would like to assure you that a solution is in the works. West High is in the process of re-sending our graduation list to Herff Jones so that they can reprint each of our diplomas. Once they are reprinted the new and corrected diplomas will be shipped directly to our graduates."

He says the process should take about two weeks.