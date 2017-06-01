Storm Lake and Sioux Center drop state soccer openers

The Storm Lake boys soccer team is ranked 3rd in Class 2A, but the Iowa High School Athletic Association somehow seeded the Tornadoes seventh in the state tournament.



Storm Lake, making its second-straight state tournament appearance, faced second-seeded Norwalk in a rematch of last year's state championship game.

Almost halfway through a first half, a spectacular goal from Norwalk. Off the set piece, Kyle McGuire skied and got a head on the ball for a goal. It was 1-0 at the half.

The Warriors would add one more goal in the second half, off the foot of Jack Palen, and Storm Lake fell in the first round, 2-0.

In Class 1A, Sioux Center was making its state tournament debut against top-ranked Beckman Catholic of Dyersville.



Sioux Center had some bad luck early as goalkeeper Zeke Folz got hurt and left the game for 10 minutes.



Folz came back but Beckman scored first, midway through the first. Brady Shrebs drilled the long shot to make it 1-0.



The Blazers second goal came a few minutes later. Ty Pottebaum, from just outside the box, made it 2-0 at half.



Sioux Center went down in their first state tournament game, 5-1. The Warriors finish 7-10.