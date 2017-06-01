Siouxlanders spend thousands at quilt auction to benefit Siouxland Humane Society

It may be warming up as summer approaches, but that didn't stop Siouxlanders from bundling up with some finely made quilts to to help animals in need.

The Siouxland Humane Society held it's 9th annual Quilt Auction at the Sioux City Community Theatre, Thursday night.

72 quilts were up for grabs, one of those quilts actually turns 100 years old in October!

Humane Society officials say Thursday's fundraiser, and others like it, are very important for the sake of the animals they care for.