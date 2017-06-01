Northeast Nebraska economic development event focuses on workforce and housing

Norfolk, Nebraska is the first of five regions to host the Nebraska Diplomat's Regional Economic Celebration.

"Businesses don't move into a generic place called Nebraska," said Gov. Pete Ricketts, (R) Nebraska. "They move to specific communities. And, by regionalizing what we're doing here, we can really highlight the local folks that are are working on specific things."

The event that included business and political officials focused on helping communities grow.

And for northeast Nebraska, they said the major areas of interest include housing and workforce development.

"Of course workforce shortage, particularly skilled workforce, and then the housing shortage," said Courtney Dentlinger, director of economic development for the state of Nebraska. "So those are two areas we're looking at tackling to help our existing businesses grow, in addition, we want to recruit new businesses to the state of Nebraska."

When it comes to housing and workforce development, people at the event got a glimpse in Norfolk about what's being done towards those issues.

"Today, I'll be showing Meadow Ridge development which is here in Norfolk as well as be driving by our proposed site that we'll be looking at developing here in Norfolk," said Roger Nadrchal, CEO of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska. "The importance of housing has many facets to it. You can't have, people need housing for places for people to sleep."

Governor Ricketts and other local leaders say that plays hand in hand with workforce development.

"We need to do a better job at connecting our students even as young as junior high into career programs that match jobs that are in this area," said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs for Northeast Community College. "So we're working with high schools, with career academies, we're working with."

One of those career academies is being built at Norfolk Senior High School, and event-goers like South Sioux City Economic Development Director Kelly Flynn were able to get a tour.

"It really allows students to really get to see what jobs are right there in our community," said Flynn. "We've got tons of jobs in our community and we have kids leaving sometimes that maybe don't realize that."

Along with providing ideas of how communities can improve certain areas of their economies, it also provided a good networking opportunity as well.

Now participants can return to their communities with a direction of how to move forward and further help residents succeed.

Among those honored at the ceremony in Norfolk Thursday was Wayne, Nebraska.

The town was presented with the Community of the Year Award by the Northeast Nebraska Diplomats.

They said Wayne was deserving of the award because of all the rebuilding the community did after an EF-4 tornado hit town in 2013.