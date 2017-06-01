Car vs motorcycle accident sends motorcyclist to Sioux City hospital

A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital after an oncoming car turned in front of him causing him to crash, Thursday evening.

The accident happened shortly before 6:30 pm at the intersection of Wesley Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard.

Eye witnesses say the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on West 14th street when a black Chrysler, failing to yield, turned into the motorcycle's path causing him to go to the ground.

"I saw the motorcycle coming through the intersection and the car turned in front of the motorcycle, the motorcyclist went down and was laying on his left side and he wasn't moving. Then I saw a gentleman run up to him and see if he was okay," said Felicity Pedersen.

"I mean, I'm a motorcyclist myself, so it really scared me and I'm shaken," continued Pedersen.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

His condition is unknown.