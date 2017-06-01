Sheriff still looking for leads in Sioux City woman's 2015 murder

It has been two years since the death of Alicia Hummel, and her murder remains unsolved.

South Dakota authorities continue to ask for the public's help to solve her death.

The 29-year-old Sioux City woman was found dead in the late afternoon on June 1st, 2015 near the boat dock at Myron Grove, near Vermillion.

Authorities continue to investigate and follow up on leads.

There is a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 605-677-7100.