Kids' summer park passes for free admission - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kids' summer park passes for free admission

Posted:
Summer is almost here and as the school year comes to an end for many students across the country, there's something families of fourth graders should be reminded of. Summer is almost here and as the school year comes to an end for many students across the country, there's something families of fourth graders should be reminded of.
(NBC) -

Summer is almost here and as the school year comes to an end for many students across the country, there's something families of fourth graders should be reminded of.

Fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year... With a fourth grade pass.

That means, if you have a current fourth grader rising into fifth grade, you can still get free admission through the summer.

Current third graders who'll be rising into fourth grade can get their free annual pass beginning in September.

For paper passes, just visit the web site... www.everykidinapark.gov

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.