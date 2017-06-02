Kids' summer park passes for free admission

Summer is almost here and as the school year comes to an end for many students across the country, there's something families of fourth graders should be reminded of.

Fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year... With a fourth grade pass.

That means, if you have a current fourth grader rising into fifth grade, you can still get free admission through the summer.

Current third graders who'll be rising into fourth grade can get their free annual pass beginning in September.

For paper passes, just visit the web site... www.everykidinapark.gov