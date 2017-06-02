EU, China to reaffirm support for climate pact

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union officials are set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord.



Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Keqiang, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels on Friday, and EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.



The EU and China - two of the world's major polluters - are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Trump's announcement Thursday.



According to a draft, they will express their determination "to forge ahead with further policies and measures for effective implementation of their respective nationally determined contributions."



Friday morning, Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the climate change pact is "refreshing."



In an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Pence says the climate deal would have burdened taxpayers and he doesn't understand why Democrats have made the issue a priority.



Pence says the Paris deal "was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet."



Democrats say jobs lost at polluting companies could be offset by new jobs in green technology. Scientists contend that Trump's decision could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide a year - enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.





