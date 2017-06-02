Woodbury County Sheriff's Office warns of door-to-door improvement scams

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that summertime is the season for door-to-door home improvement scams.

Authorities said to beware of "contractors" coming to your door trying to solicit work for asphalt, cement, tree trimming, roofing, house painting or siding.

The scammers will promise work at reduces prices because "they happen to be in the area."

Authorities stress often times the materials and work are poor quality and the elderly are often targets for these types of scams.

If you need work done, the sheriff's office recommends getting more than one estimate from a licensed contractor and to check with the Better Business Bureau.

If you believe you have been the target of a fraudulent "contractor" or another type of scam, call 911 and report the activity. Make every attempt to take down license plate information of the vehicles they are driving, physical description(s) and any other information such as business cards, etc., to help law enforcement investigate the complaint.

Authorities said legitimate contractors expect lots of questions about their work, provide references, and they are prepared to provide an estimate knowing other contractors could be bidding the work also.