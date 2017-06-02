Sioux City Police warn people of new scam email - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police warn people of new scam email

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police said some residents have received an email that looks similar to the context shown below: 

You received a parking fine!
26-038 - Parking upon street for certain purposes prohibited
TrialLaw Court appearance required
Parking ticket number information: TPD64734847
Parking Ticket Information
To pay your parking ticket, download your ticket and choose one of 2 convenient ways:
1. Online 
Pay online by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee.
2. By phone (automated system) 
Pay by Visa or Mastercard at (866)562-5972

Police said do not click on the link or give out personal information. 

They said this email is not coming from the police department. 

