Sioux City Police warn people of new scam email

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Sioux City Police said some residents have received an email that looks similar to the context shown below:
You received a parking fine!
26-038 - Parking upon street for certain purposes prohibited
TrialLaw Court appearance required
Parking ticket number information: TPD64734847
Parking Ticket Information
To pay your parking ticket, download your ticket and choose one of 2 convenient ways:
1. Online
Pay online by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee.
2. By phone (automated system)
Pay by Visa or Mastercard at (866)562-5972
Police said do not click on the link or give out personal information.
They said this email is not coming from the police department.