Sioux City Police warn people of new scam email

Sioux City Police said some residents have received an email that looks similar to the context shown below:

You received a parking fine!

26-038 - Parking upon street for certain purposes prohibited

TrialLaw Court appearance required

Parking ticket number information: TPD64734847

Parking Ticket Information

To pay your parking ticket, download your ticket and choose one of 2 convenient ways:

1. Online

Pay online by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee.

2. By phone (automated system)

Pay by Visa or Mastercard at (866)562-5972

Police said do not click on the link or give out personal information.



They said this email is not coming from the police department.