Happy National Donut Day!

Friday, June 2, is all about the iconic treat - whether you like to enjoy your donut frosted, powdered, or glazed.

It is believed that donuts have been tantalizing American taste buds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough -- hence the name!

Fast forward to the 21st century and donuts have become a snacking staple and have bolstered billions in sugary sales.



What is your favorite type of donut?