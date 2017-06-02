Lincoln hotel home to honey farm

A hotel in Lincoln has started a new honey farm on its roof.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that beekeepers Warren Nelson and his son, Trey, carried four bee-filled hives last week to the roof of the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, where they'll multiply until the hotel is home to about 240,000 honey-producing bees.

About 40,000 of the bees originally arrived to Nebraska in April from California after the hotel contacted Valhalla Bee Farm, which Warren Nelson operates. Nelson says he took care of the bees at his home for a few weeks until they multiplied to nearly 100,000.

The hotel hopes to soon harvest up to 600 pounds annually. It'll sell some in the gift shop, and its chef is already preparing to incorporate it into its menu.