More heat and humidity across the viewing area

More warmth and humidity is on tap as we closeout our workweek here in Siouxland. Highs will soaring towards 90° with some of us even climbing into the lower 90s. We'll see mostly sunny conditions as a ridge continues to build into the center part of the country. It will break down just a little as a trailing cold front finally pushes through during the day tomorrow. As it does, some storms may form out ahead of it, late tonight into our Saturday.

This moves east fairly quickly allowing for high pressure to build right back in on its heels. Sunshine will prevail Sunday right into the latter half of next week with only a slight chance of storms Wednesday night as a weak wave of moisture scoots through. Temperatures will slowly but surely start to fall back towards average as we step towards the middle of next week with highs falling back towards 80° by Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer