MUST SEE: Time-lapse of a supercell thunderstorm tearing through New York

Rotating Wall Cloud moving through a town in New York State.

Check out this amazing time-lapse video of a supercell thunderstorm moving through a town in New York state.

Supercells have a deep rotating updraft.. And they are the most rare form of thunderstorms.

This supercell passes over Lagrange, New York with an intense rotating wall cloud, high winds, and hail.

In fact, some described the hail as being the size of quarters.

A tornado may have hit nearby...

The national weather service is still making that determination.