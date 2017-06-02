Former Iowa Demo chairman files for gubernatorial race

A former state Democratic Party chairman says he wants to be governor of Iowa.



John Norris said Thursday that he'd filed papers to get on the 2018 primary ballot.



He's a longtime aide to Tom Vilsack, the former governor and U.S. agriculture secretary. Norris has said he wants to boost the state's economic growth by leveraging renewable energy, raising wages and expanding high-speed internet.



Norris joins a crowded Democratic field. Former party chairwoman Andy McGuire announced her candidacy in April and state Rep. Todd Prichard is running, too. Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold and party activist Jon Neiderbach also say they're running.



Union leader Cathy Glasson announced Wednesday that she's exploring a bid. Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell also is considering running, as is Davenport Alderman Mike Matson.