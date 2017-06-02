Former Iowa Demo chairman files for gubernatorial race - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Iowa Demo chairman files for gubernatorial race

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

A former state Democratic Party chairman says he wants to be governor of Iowa.

John Norris said Thursday that he'd filed papers to get on the 2018 primary ballot.

He's a longtime aide to Tom Vilsack, the former governor and U.S. agriculture secretary. Norris has said he wants to boost the state's economic growth by leveraging renewable energy, raising wages and expanding high-speed internet.

Norris joins a crowded Democratic field. Former party chairwoman Andy McGuire announced her candidacy in April and state Rep. Todd Prichard is running, too. Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold and party activist Jon Neiderbach also say they're running.

Union leader Cathy Glasson announced Wednesday that she's exploring a bid. Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell also is considering running, as is Davenport Alderman Mike Matson.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.