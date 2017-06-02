USD pole vaulters ready for nationals

Chris Nilsen and Emily Grove will both represent South Dakota at next week's NCAA Track and Field Championships.

The NCAA Track and Field Championships start on Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. South Dakota will have three athletes at nationals, including two from the same event.

Pole vaulters Chris Nilsen and Emily Grove both qualified for nationals.

Nilsen, just a freshman, is the national leader in the event, with a personal best of 18 feet, 9.5 inches.



Grove, a senior, is a five-time All-American in the pole vault, and cleared 14 feet, 1.25 inches to advance to nationals.

"This is kind of the time where I have to bring everything together," said Nilsen. "Practices are going really well. I've been jumping really well in practice. If I can just do what I'm doing in practice but on the runway in Eugene, then I think I'll do pretty well."

"I feel like I'm running really well," said Grove. "I do have some timing things that I've been trying to work on at the takeoff, but I think I'm ready to go. I have all the tools in the toolbox ready to go. Now I just have to use them."

Senior Danielle Waldner will also be at nationals in the shot put. The Pole vault competition is Wednesday.