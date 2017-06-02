Sioux City's popular candy bar has a patriotic look to it - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City's popular candy bar has a patriotic look to it

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A world famous candy bar, that's made right here in Siouxland, is getting a makeover temporarily.

Sioux City-based Palmer Candy is out with its "Patriotic" Bing candy bars.

They come three Bings to a bar.

There's cherry flavor with red filling, vanilla flavor with white filling and blue raspberry flavor with blue filling.

Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, in downtown Sioux City, has sold out of the "Patriotic" Bings three times since they debuted.

Staff at the Shoppe hope they enough of the Bings to hold out for the Fourth of July holiday.

