Every animal deserves a good home.

This month is National Adopt A Shelter Cat.

Many shelters are filled with kittens and cats abandoned and left without homes.

Siouxland Humane Society is dedicating this month to their cats.

For the entire month all kittens and cats will be half price off their adoption fees.

This includes certain things like vaccinations, microchipping and free health examinations.

And it comes with free toys, treats and a pet taxi come with every adoption.