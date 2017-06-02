Explorers and Mercy Medical Center team up for Blue Out Night

Mercy Medical Center and the Sioux City Explorers are teaming up for the 2nd annual Blue Out Night on June 3rd.

Blue Out Night at the Explorers ball field will focus on raising funds to help support Mercy's Child Advocacy Center in the prevention and awareness of child abuse.

The Blue Out project first began through a Leadership Siouxland project and is continued by the Mercy Child Advocacy Center staff.

The Leadership Siouxland class curriculum focuses on key topics each month that are important to the Siouxland Community.

As part of the curriculum, each participant must participate in a sustainable group project sponsored by a partnering agency.

"We were so appreciative of all that Leadership Siouxland did last year to get this project off the ground. We thought that the event was a great way to get the community involved in our child abuse prevention and awareness activities and wanted to continue the event this year" said Barb Small, Manager of the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

The Mercy Child Advocacy Center is a member of the National Children's Alliance, a nationwide not-for-profit organization that assists communities seeking to improve their response to child abuse.

Services are provided free of charge so that no child is ever refused services for the inability to pay.

The Mercy Child Advocacy Center is currently holding a campaign to raise $2 million to expand their services in serving the needs of children who are victims of abuse.

The Center opened in 1989 and saw 300 children in crisis.

They now provide services to 40 counties in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota and have seen more than 15,000 children.

The need to expand into a larger facility will add space to allow for more exam and interview rooms to serve the growing numbers they are experiencing.

Pre-game activities will begin at 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 3rd with the game beginning at 7:05pm. Mercy Air Care, Sioux City Police, Fire and Rescue and Siouxland Paramedics will be on site offering tours of their vehicles.

East High Cheerleaders will be face painting and Tiger Rock will have an obstacle course for kids.

Special edition blue Explorers jerseys will be auctioned off during the game and proceeds of the auction will benefit the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

Tickets can be purchased through the Mercy Child Advocacy Center by calling 712-279-2548.

A portion from each ticket sale will go the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

A sell-out crowd will help fund expenses for approximately six victims at the Center. All fans are encouraged to "Blue Out" the stands by wearing blue to the game.

