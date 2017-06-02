Motorcycle safety tips to prevent accidents

Police continue to investigate an accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Thursday night.

The accident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wesley Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the car turned into the motorcycle's path.

That means whether you're a driver or a motorists, you need to keep some safety tips in mind.

Mark LaDue's love for riding started with mopeds in Switzerland in the early 1970's and transformed to a hobby for motorcycles.

"I love motorcycles but I've experienced enough accidents," said LaDue. "I've hauled both of my brothers to the hospital with fractures. I've come across accidents with fatalities. I don't want anyone to have to go through that."

Since then he's been a motorcycle rider coach at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City.

"Covering such topics as peripheral vision, target fixation, proper braking, proper turning," he said.

Like LaDue, the owner of Dave Bak, the owner of Bak BMW KTM also enjoys a nice ride out on his bike, but makes sure that he is always protected.

And he hopes his customers do the same.

"All the gear all the time," said Bak. "ATGAT is kind of an acronym that we use in the industry. You know helmet, boots, gloves, jacket, pants. You know the appropriate apparel in case something does happen."

While Iowa law doesn't require you to wear a helmet, Bak says you can never be to careful when it comes to safety. So he encourages you to strap those helmets on.

"Anytime I leave the parking lot, anytime one of my employees leaves the parking lot, even if it's going up the alley to gas up a bike over at the gas station, helmets go on," he said.

There are tips you can take with you on the streets as well.

"About 3/4 of motorcycle accidents happen at intersections," said LaDue. "We know that from research. And, as a result it is not a bad idea to keep your fingers around your break lever, your fingers around your clutch lever, your foot poised over the brake pedal."

But safety doesn't only rest with motorcyclists.

There are steps motorists can take as well.

"Watch out for distracted distractions, said Bak. "Keep yourself attentive to the road instead of being distracted. Distracted driving accounts for most of the motorcycle car-related accidents there is."

So whether, you're enjoying a nice ride on your bike, or see one passing you by, make sure to keep each other in mind.