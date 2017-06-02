Food Truck Friday kicks off in Sioux City

Food Truck Friday is officially underway.

The orders kept coming for Dakota Newbies, frying up everything sweet from Bings to Oreo cookies.

"The funnel cakes are probably number one and Oreos number 2, then Snickers and then the Indian Taco," said Kenny Foster, Dakota Newbees.

Only in it's second season, Food Truck Fridays opened to hundreds of lunch goers, long lines and people coming back for their favorites.

"I always choose Mexican food, I love it, i ate at a different place last year and this year I am trying a different one and it has all been very good," said Karen Glover, Food Truck Regular.

But for some, an old standby is always a good option.

"I got a hot dog, it's my favorite and I like it with ketchup," said 8-year-old Kade Frank, Hot Dog Lover.

Food vendors come from around the region, and each week you will get a new mix of vendors and food choices. .

Food Truck Fridays has a variety of foods as well as desserts and I couldn't help but try the fried Oreo cookie.

Organizers say this event began with just a few vendors on the sidewalk along 7th street. This years event is located on 4th Street. It has grown since last year, and organizers say they have to stick to procedures to keep this a fun and safe event.

"There is a process where vendors do have to register, they have to have insurance, they go through a health inspection so there are things we are doing to make sure we are doing things the right way," said Sam Burrish, Food Truck Fridays.

This event is smoke free, cash only, and enjoying food is required.

And if you are a killer barbecue joint, you sell out quick.

"We sold out of our brisket within the first half hour," said Chris Baltashis, Killer Bees BBQ.

There is still time if you want to register as a vendor, you can visit their Facebook Page for more information.