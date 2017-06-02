Another warm and muggy day ahead

It was another warm day with highs a little warmer than we saw Thursday.



Many Siouxland cities did hit the 90 degree mark including Sioux City.



A few thundershowers started with afternoon heating but those will fade away by dusk.



We're set up for a pretty quiet night with lows in the mid 60s.



Saturday will be warm and muggy again though slightly cooler in the upper 80s.



A cold front will be working through the area by the afternoon and some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as it passes.



Nothing severe is expected with this system.



What it will do for us is lower the humidity on Sunday making it feel more comfortable even though highs will still be near 90.



Sunshine dominates through Tuesday with highs returning to the low to mid 80s for the work week.



Storm chances enter the picture again by Wednesday and stick with us on and off through Friday.