New governor toured Iowa on casino tycoon's jet

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

For her first trip across Iowa as governor, Republican Kim Reynolds accepted the free use of a jet owned by a wealthy businessman who is lobbying for state approval to build a Cedar Rapids casino.

Reynolds and Acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg barnstormed the state last Friday on the "Building a Better Iowa" tour. T

hey stopped in Gregg's hometown of Hawarden and Mason City, Cedar Rapids and Davenport.

The governor's office told The Associated Press that the pair, a state trooper and staffers traveled in an airplane owned by businessman Gary Kirke, who donated the plane and services of two pilots as in-kind contributions to Reynolds' newly-established gubernatorial campaign.

The arrangement, while allowed under ethics rules, is drawing criticism from Reynolds' opponents and highlighting Kirke's cozy relationship with the administration.
 

