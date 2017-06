We've started off June with temperatures well above average.



The second day of the month saw highs soar into the 90s in many of our cities.



Sioux City reached 95 degrees, just two degrees from tying the record.



That record of 97 degrees was set in 1934.



Sioux City previously hit 91 degrees on May 8th.



The average first 90 degree day in Sioux City is May 20th.