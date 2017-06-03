Siouxland kids receive free bicycle helmets to preventing head injuries

Millions of Americans ride bicycles, but less than half wear bicycle helmets, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Unity Point Health - St. Lukes and the Children's Miracle Network joined forces to give out hundreds of bicycle helmets.

From toddler to teen -- everyone attending the Sioux City Farmers Market in downtown could pick up a free helmet.

The CDC also reports that older children are less likely to wear a bicycle helmet. Every year, thousands of kids are victims of traumatic brain injuries and rushed to emergency rooms across the country.

"You need to protect yourself, they have young developing brains that are susceptible to injury and if we can prevent that injury from occurring, it's a great impact," said Alan Faith, Unity Point Health.

Donations are made throughout the year to the Children's Miracle Network help provide 400 helmets that were given out.