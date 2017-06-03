Ponca State Park gets new Aquatic Center

A state of the art pool center has just opened in Ponca, Nebraska.

Ponca State Park officially unveiled it's long awaited Aquatic Center. The project has been underway for the past three years. The new facility features a water slide, climbing wall, and splash spray pad for kids. The pool is heated and will allow the water season at the park to be extended. There is a zero water level entry for kids that can't swim.

"We've been struggling with our old pool the last few years, I think this will help our occupancy and cabins. It's another thing when people stay here, it's kind of that resort atmosphere, there are a lot of things for kids and families to do so this will greatly enhance that,' said Jeff Fields, Ponca State Park Superintendent.

The new aquatic facility is handicap accessible. It has a concession stand and will remain open until the end of Labor Day Weekend. There is an additional fee to use the Aquatic Center.