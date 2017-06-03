River-Cade Fishing Derby kicks-off

Siouxland River-Cade's 21st annual River-Cade youth fishing derby casting contest was held on Saturday.

The event is open to kids four to 12 years old. The Anglers Casting Contest was also held.

Participating kids say that you have to have an idea of the kind of fish you want to catch and plenty of bait on hand.

"Catfish, bluegills, bass," said 11-year-old, Aiden Rodriguez.

"Worms, cut bait, stink bait, frogs, minnows, anything really, bread," said Daniel Jarabek.

And if you are a first-time angler, you may get lucky and snag this from the Bacon Creek Park.

For other River-Cade events visit www.river-cade.com.