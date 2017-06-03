Evening storms wrap up setting stage for hot but less humid Sunday

Warm and muggy conditions dominated our area once again Saturday with 90s for highs in several cities.



With a cold front moving across the area scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up during the afternoon hours.



Some of those produced brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds.



These storms will begin wrapping up around dusk with just a small chance through the rest of the evening hours.



Once the front moves to our south skies will clear and we'll be looking another sunny and hot day Sunday.



The difference is that the humidity will be lower so even though highs will still be near 90 it will feel more comfortable.



Sunshine sticks around Monday before our next chance for storms arrives Tuesday.



Occasional storms will be possible from then through the rest of the week with the highest chances on Wednesday and Friday night.



Highs during this stretch will be in the low to mid 80s.