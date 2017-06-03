Attacks in London Called 'Terrorist Incidents' by Police

Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a "terrorist incident."

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.

Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan describes bridge area incidents as "deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners" .

London Ambulance Service says it's taken at least 20 people to six hospitals.

The Sun newspaper reported that two explosions were heard outside the paper's offices near London Bridge. The blasts, which occurred at 1:23 a.m. and 1:25 a.m., are believed to have been controlled explosions carried out by police, the newspaper said.

A third explosion was heard a few minutes later near The Shard, an iconic skyscraper close to London Bridge, the Sun reported. Several fire engines were parked outside the building at the time of the blast.

As in Manchester two weeks ago, Londoners were quick to offer assistance to those caught up in the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh Gurdwaras were open to provide food and shelter for those affected by the attacks. Gurdwaras are places of worship that traditionally serve simple meals to anyone, regardless of their religion.

The Royal Oak pub in Southwark opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels inside the area cordoned off by police. At least one minicab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

The U.S. State Department says that the "United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday evening: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request."

She said: "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."

The agency's statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! "