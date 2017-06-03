Explorers' pitching hit hard in loss to Gary

Explorers pitcher Mark Vasquez gave up six runs in 1.2 innings on Saturday.

Frank Martinez and Collin Willis each tallied three RBI and Gary jumped all over Sioux City early in a 9-6 win on Saturday.

Explorers starting pitcher Mark Vasquez struggled with command, giving up six runs in less than two innings of work. Willis hit a two-run double and Martinez hit an RBI single in the first inning along.

Gary had an 8-0 lead by the third inning, but Sioux City kept fighting. Michael Lang hit a sacrifice fly to right, and Nate Samson followed with an RBI single.

Lang followed with a triple in the fifth inning before another single from Samson. Tyler Ogle hit an RBI single as Sioux City got within three runs after five.

Lang and Samson each had two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Ogle was 4-for-4, and Tony Campana added three hits.

It stayed a three-run game until the ninth, when Jorge De Leon notched the save for Gary. The three-game series concludes Sunday, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.