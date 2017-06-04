National and local politicians join at Sen. Ernst's "Roast and Ride"

Rev up your engines and bring your forks for some pork.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst hosted her third annual "Roast and Ride" event on Saturday.

The event gives Iowans a chance to honor veterans just after Memorial Day.

The ride kicked off at Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines at 11 a.m. and finished up in Boone, Iowa thirty minutes later.

The "Roast and Ride" is also an opportunity for Iowans to hear from not only their local politicians, but also national ones.

Vice President Mike Pence headlined the event, along with U-S Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott, Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds, and Congressman Steve King.

Lawmakers discussed many political issues, including President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accords.

Vice President Pence said the accords favored countries like China and India and would cost America millions of jobs.

"As the president said, this administration was elected to represent the people of Pittsburgh, not Paris," said Vice President Mike Pence. "How great is it to have a president who's more concerned with Des Moines than Denmark? I just couldn't have been more proud this week to be standing with a president who chose to put American workers and American jobs first."

Acting governor Kim Reynolds attended her first "Roast and Ride" as Iowa's top politician.

She took the time to thank Iowans for voting Republican this past election cycle and urged them to keep fighting.

"I want to thank you for not only standing up and saying enough is enough, but you are going to work hard to make this country got turned around and was heading in the right direction. Not only did you stand up, but you showed up," said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. "And because you did, we are going to get this country back on track and we're going to continue to move Iowa in the right direction so don't let up."

Senator Ernst was asked about former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the U.S. Senate about an investigation into Russian interference during last year's election and the possibility of President Trump blocking Comey's testimony.

"I do think the American people should hear. He's been asked by Congress to testify and I think he should testify in front of Congress, in a way the public is aware of what's going on," said Sen. Joni Ernst (R). "I think that's a smart move."