More heat Monday but seasonal temperatures on the horizon

Another day, another high in the 90s!



The early June heat continued in Siouxland Sunday with highs once again a few degrees away from record territory.



There was also plenty of sunshine once again.



One difference though was the lower amount of humidity in our air which made it feel more comfortable.



Lows tonight will be a little cooler as we dip into the upper 50s.



Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs near the 90 degree mark, plenty of sunshine and dry air.



Some changes start to roll in on Tuesday as more clouds roll in and temperatures cool to the low to mid 80s.



Small storm chances return that night and will be with us through the rest of the work week, mainly during the afternoon hours.



Another warming trend looks to start up in time for next weekend with highs possibly returning to the 90s.