USD thrower Waldner makes NCAA championships

Pole Vaulters Chris Nilsen and Emily Grove will represent South Dakota at the NCAA Track and Field Championships. But they aren't the only Coyotes making the trip to Eugene, Oregon.

Senior shot-putter Danielle Waldner will also be at nationals.



Waldner qualified with a throw of 55 feet, 3 inches, at the NCAA West preliminary to make nationals for the first time.



South Dakota's throws coach is Sheldon, Iowa native and former U.S. Olympian A.G. Kruger, and both he and Waldner are excited to make the trip out west.

"To finish off my career at the national meet will be a great experience to have," said Waldner. "Hopefully other people will see that throwers can do it and get to go too."

"A lot of those other years gave her the experience to have success this year," said Kruger. "The biggest thing this year, she had a lot of moments that she figured out, 'this is how I do this. This is how I do that.' And it just all came together at the end of the year."

Waldner is the first Coyote to ever make the NCAA's in the shot put. That event is on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.