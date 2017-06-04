City council set to make decision on USS Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City council set to make decision on USS Sioux City

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Sioux City City Council could help put one of the city's historic gems on a national scale on Monday night.

The U.S.S. Sioux City Commissioning Committee is asking the city for a $50,000 donation to aid in big plans for the vessel.

Next summer, the United States Navy will commission the U.S.S. Sioux City in Annapolis, Maryland. 

The committee says this will create a strong bond between the city of Sioux City and the U.S. Navy. 

The committee says the money donated will go toward the commissioning and ongoing support for the ship. 

The fund collected will also go toward creating a Legacy Fund to provide educational opportunities for the families of the U.S.S. Sioux City.

The fund is designed to support the ship's 30-year lifespan. 
 

