Two-car collision sends two to the hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital yesterday after a collision in Plymouth County.

It all happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's office says 31-year-old Brandon Krueger of Minnesota was driving when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 75.

Officials say Krueger collided with a another vehicle driven by 82 year-old John Nobel with passenger Marilyn Nobel of Le Mars.

Officials say Krueger's vehicle spun around from the collision and stopped in the intersection, whereas Nobel's vehicle was forced into the ditch.

Officials say John and Marilyn Nobel were transported to Floyd Valley Hospital initially, and Marilyn was later transferred to Mercy Medical Center.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Krueger has been cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and the investigation is on-going.