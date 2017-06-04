Grilling meat safety

As the weather warms up - the grills are coming out to fire up some tasty burgers.

But the CDC estimates that one in six Americans gets sick from food-borne illnesses, including those associated with poorly cooked food or stored foods left in hot environments.

The Mayo Clinic is pretty direct about it.

Any piece of meat can be contaminated with bacteria.

And when you grind meat up -- all that bacteria can be distributed inside the patty.

So cooking your hamburger to the proper temperature is essential in order to avoid contamination by harmful organisms like E. Coli or salmonella.

All ground beef should be cooked until well done or 160 degrees fahrenheit.

Make sure you're washing your hands every time you handle your patties -- the mayo clinic says anything that has come in contact with raw meat can become contaminated -- including you!

Temperatures for other grilled favorites vary.

Whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb and veal should cook at 145 degrees fahrenheit.

And that also goes for fish.

For hot dogs or poultry -- 165 degrees is the recommended temperature.

If you're planning on making leftovers out of your burgers or other foods - make sure your refrigerator is set to 40 degrees or lower.

Also put those leftovers away within two hours - one hour if the temperature is 90 degrees or warmer.

So there's the recipe for keeping bacteria-borne illnesses away from your warm-weather cookouts!