Explorers fall flat in series-ending loss to Gary

Explorers starter Kramer Sneed was tagged for eight runs in seven innings of work on Sunday.

Randy Santiesteban and Colin Willis each notched two hits and drive in three runs, and Gary SouthShore took the series finale from the Explorers on Sunday, 8-1.

For the second-straight day, the X's faced a big deficit in the first three innings. Willis hit a three-run home run off Sioux City starter Kramer Sneed in the first inning, and Gary got three more runs in the third inning for a 6-0 lead.

Santiesteban drove in a run on an infield single in the third, and followed with a two-run double in the fourth, as the RailCats scored all their runs in the first four innings.

RailCat starter Charlie Rosario took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, and worked eight innings of one-run ball. The Explorers didn't get on the board until the seventh inning, when Tyler Ogle hit an RBI single.

The Explorers have the day off Monday, before starting a three-game set with Winnipeg on Tuesday at 7:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.