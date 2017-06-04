Explorers fall flat in series-ending loss to Gary

Explorers starter Kramer Sneed was tagged for eight runs in seven innings of work on Sunday.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
Randy Santiesteban and Colin Willis each notched two hits and drive in three runs, and Gary SouthShore took the series finale from the Explorers on Sunday, 8-1.
For the second-straight day, the X's faced a big deficit in the first three innings. Willis hit a three-run home run off Sioux City starter Kramer Sneed in the first inning, and Gary got three more runs in the third inning for a 6-0 lead.
Santiesteban drove in a run on an infield single in the third, and followed with a two-run double in the fourth, as the RailCats scored all their runs in the first four innings.
RailCat starter Charlie Rosario took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, and worked eight innings of one-run ball. The Explorers didn't get on the board until the seventh inning, when Tyler Ogle hit an RBI single.
The Explorers have the day off Monday, before starting a three-game set with Winnipeg on Tuesday at 7:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.