Siouxlanders have mixed reaction to hot June start

Sunday was the third day in a row that highs in Siouxland jumped into the 90s.



It's the first time since 1968 that the high in Sioux City on at least three of the first five days of June was in the 90s.



Many Siouxland residents say the temperatures went up too quickly and that the weekend was a little warm for their tastes.



Some people, however, are enjoying the hot weather and hope it sticks around.



Monday will please the latter group with highs again near 90.



However, more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s will return for the middle of the week.