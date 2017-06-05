Trial begins today in BPI's $2 billion lawsuit against ABC News - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trial begins today in BPI's $2 billion lawsuit against ABC News

Day 1 of BPI vs ABC News and Jim Avila is set to get underway Monday. Day 1 of BPI vs ABC News and Jim Avila is set to get underway Monday.
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

The trial starts Monday morning in Beef Products Inc.'s $2 billion lawsuit against ABC News.

Listen Here: Opening Statements

The Dakota Dunes-based company is suing the network over a series of reports in 2012 that it says decimated its business.
    
ABC released a statement saying "We believe in the principle that people deserve to know what's in the food they eat and are confident that when all the facts are presented in court, ABC's reporting will be fully vindicated." 
    
The trial is taking place at the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point, South Dakota.
    
It's expected to last eight weeks.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening will be covering the trial. Follow her on twitter @MichelleKTIV4.

