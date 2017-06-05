Trial begins today in BPI's $2 billion lawsuit against ABC News

The trial starts Monday morning in Beef Products Inc.'s $2 billion lawsuit against ABC News.



The Dakota Dunes-based company is suing the network over a series of reports in 2012 that it says decimated its business.



ABC released a statement saying "We believe in the principle that people deserve to know what's in the food they eat and are confident that when all the facts are presented in court, ABC's reporting will be fully vindicated."



The trial is taking place at the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point, South Dakota.



It's expected to last eight weeks.

